StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE MXC opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock worth $124,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

