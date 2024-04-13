Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,896,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after acquiring an additional 98,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,517 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,558,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

