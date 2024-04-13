Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TARO opened at $42.12 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 422,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $3,131,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

