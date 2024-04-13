Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 1.6 %

HSON stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.