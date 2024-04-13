Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.15. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

