Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Oportun Financial stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

