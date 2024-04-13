Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.59.

UWM Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE UWMC opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $594.93 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.60. UWM has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UWM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

