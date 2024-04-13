XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $140.00 at Oppenheimer

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.30.

XPO opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

