Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $77,957,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $68,940,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,430,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

