W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $88.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.22.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

