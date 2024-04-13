Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

Shares of ZAPPW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 840,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

