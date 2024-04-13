Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance
Shares of ZAPPW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 840,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.