Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock.

WULF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

