Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Given New GBX 199 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 172.50 ($2.18) to GBX 199 ($2.52) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.96) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.23), for a total value of £47,324.64 ($59,897.03). 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
