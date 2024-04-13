Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Given New GBX 199 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 172.50 ($2.18) to GBX 199 ($2.52) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.96) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

Spirent Communications Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Spirent Communications

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 196.30 ($2.48) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 203.80 ($2.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,543.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.64.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.23), for a total value of £47,324.64 ($59,897.03). 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.