Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Tesco Trading Up 0.3 %

LON TSCO opened at GBX 282.90 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,414.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 244.20 ($3.09) and a one year high of GBX 306.10 ($3.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.02.

Tesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 5,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Tesco

Tesco Company Profile

In other news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($132,894.57). In the last three months, insiders have bought 35,144 shares of company stock worth $10,541,403. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

