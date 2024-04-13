Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.44.

Shares of ALK opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

