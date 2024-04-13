Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACRE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $381.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -138.89%.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

