Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Basf from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Basf Stock Performance

Basf stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 227.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.32%. Research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. This is a positive change from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Basf’s payout ratio is presently 1,116.67%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

