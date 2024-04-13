Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 45 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a market perform rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 55.40 ($0.70).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 50.98 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.30. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.28 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 637.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). In related news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($569,548.16). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 128,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

