Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VSOLF opened at 0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.12. Three Sixty Solar has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.85.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

