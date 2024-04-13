Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VSOLF opened at 0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.12. Three Sixty Solar has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.85.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Three Sixty Solar
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.