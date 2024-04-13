Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.8 days.
Winpak Price Performance
WIPKF opened at $29.18 on Friday. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.
About Winpak
