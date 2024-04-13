Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.67.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$109.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$69.83 and a 1 year high of C$112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 414 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. Insiders sold 334,663 shares of company stock worth $32,771,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

