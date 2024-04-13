i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) PT Lowered to $4.25

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $357.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

About i-80 Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in i-80 Gold by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 423.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 277,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 694,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 1,174.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 557,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 513,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

