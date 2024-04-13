Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 8.28. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.