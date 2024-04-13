iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
