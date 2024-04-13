iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iPower

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.