Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NTIC stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

