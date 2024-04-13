LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $315.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $254.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $261.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

