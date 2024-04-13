Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) PT Lowered to $11.00 at KeyCorp

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

ALTM stock opened at 4.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.61. Arcadium Lithium has a 12 month low of 3.95 and a 12 month high of 29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Arcadium Lithium alerts:

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.