Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. Top Ships has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

