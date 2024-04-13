Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Ultimate Products Trading Up 3.4 %

ULTP stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.92. Ultimate Products has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.15).

Ultimate Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

About Ultimate Products

In other Ultimate Products news, insider Simon Showman sold 48,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.84), for a total value of £70,491.75 ($89,218.77). In other Ultimate Products news, insider Chris Dent acquired 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £5,014.24 ($6,346.34). Also, insider Simon Showman sold 48,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.84), for a total value of £70,491.75 ($89,218.77). Insiders own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

Further Reading

