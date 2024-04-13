Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Ultimate Products Trading Up 3.4 %
ULTP stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.92. Ultimate Products has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.15).
Ultimate Products Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
Insider Activity
About Ultimate Products
Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.
