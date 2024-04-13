Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTPFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Ultimate Products Trading Up 3.4 %

ULTP stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.92. Ultimate Products has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.15).

Ultimate Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Ultimate Products news, insider Simon Showman sold 48,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.84), for a total value of £70,491.75 ($89,218.77). In other Ultimate Products news, insider Chris Dent acquired 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £5,014.24 ($6,346.34). Also, insider Simon Showman sold 48,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.84), for a total value of £70,491.75 ($89,218.77). Insiders own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ultimate Products

(Get Free Report)

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.