WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,600 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the March 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,827.2 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $4.35 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
