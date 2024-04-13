WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,600 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the March 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,827.2 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $4.35 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

