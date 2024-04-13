Matthew Thomas Richards Sells 1,500 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($16.91), for a total transaction of £20,040 ($25,363.88).

Matthew Thomas Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of Solid State stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.83), for a total value of £19,950 ($25,249.97).

Solid State Stock Performance

Shares of Solid State stock opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £152.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,297.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,280.55. Solid State plc has a one year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,474.25 ($18.66).

Solid State Cuts Dividend

Solid State Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Solid State’s payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

Featured Articles

