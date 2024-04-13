Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Insider Sells £202,766.14 in Stock

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Stanley sold 128,333 shares of Cairn Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £202,766.14 ($256,633.51).

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

CRN opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The company has a market cap of £893.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.86. Cairn Homes plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87.20 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.79).

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

