Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £141.50 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 5 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($35.82) per share, with a total value of £141.50 ($179.09).

Lavanya Chandrashekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 5 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,904 ($36.75) per share, with a total value of £145.20 ($183.77).

Diageo Stock Down 0.7 %

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,784 ($35.24) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,909.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,911.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,881.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,676 ($33.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.84).

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,472.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.21) to GBX 3,550 ($44.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,180 ($40.25).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

