Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on the stock.
boohoo group Stock Performance
LON:BOO opened at GBX 35.30 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.29 and a beta of 1.78. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.10 ($0.71). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.86.
About boohoo group
