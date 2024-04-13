Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on the stock.

LON:BOO opened at GBX 35.30 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.29 and a beta of 1.78. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.10 ($0.71). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.86.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

