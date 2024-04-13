Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 15th

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

