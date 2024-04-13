Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $1.11 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.