Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $1.11 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

