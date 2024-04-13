Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Declines By 50.0%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $7.20 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of 180.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

