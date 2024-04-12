Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,986 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,336,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 522,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,509. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

