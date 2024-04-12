AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Cut by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

NYSE:T traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.40. 5,187,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,947,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

