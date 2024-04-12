Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $463.77. 974,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.82.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

