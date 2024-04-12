Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,838 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

