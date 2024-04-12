Cedrus LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $476.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.04 and its 200 day moving average is $434.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

