Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

CVX opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.32.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.