Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $36,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $373,796,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.25. 469,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.81 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

