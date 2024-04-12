Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $512.01 and last traded at $513.96. 2,978,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,171,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $523.16.

Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.71 and a 200-day moving average of $390.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

