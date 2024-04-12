Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 611.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 614,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,015 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $91,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $157.81 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

