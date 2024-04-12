Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 506.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21. The company has a market cap of $209.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

