Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.47. 1,851,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

