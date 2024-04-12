Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.49. The stock had a trading volume of 130,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

