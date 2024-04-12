Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $171.87. 33,755,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,839,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.21. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $547.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

